Lok Sabha election 2019: A look at polling details in 8 northeastern states

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced the poll schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha election that would be held in seven phases. The polling will start on April 11 and continue till May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23. The first phase will take place on April 11, the second phase will take place on April 18, and the second phase will take place on April 23.

Among the eight northeastern states, Assam will have the election in three phases, while two-phase polling will take place in Manipur and Tripura.

The remaining six states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- will have the election in a single phase.

Nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a packed press conference in the national capital.

Assam: In Phase 1, polling will take place in Assam for three constituencies (Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur), in phase 2, polling will be held in five constituencies (Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous district, Mangaldoi, Nawgong); and in the third and last phase polling will be done in four constituencies (Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Gauhati).

Arunachal Pradesh: In Phase 1, polling will take place in Arunachal Pradesh in two constituencies (Arunachal West and Arunachal East).

Mizoram: In Phase 1, polling will take place in Mizoram in one constituency (Mizoram).

Manipur: In Phase 1, polling will take place in Manipur for one constituency (Outer Manipur) and in phase 2 polling will also be held in one constituency (Inner Manipur).

Meghalaya: In Phase 1, polling will take place in Meghalaya in two constituencies (Shillong and Tura).

Nagaland: In Phase 1, polling will take place in one constituency (Nagaland).

Tripura: In Phase 1, polling will take place in Tripura for one constituency (Tripura West) and in phase 2 polling will also be held in one constituency (Tripura East).

Sikkim: In Phase 1, polling will take place in Sikkim in one constituency (Sikkim)

The EC said the model code of conduct would come into immediate effect from Sunday. The EC also said the 'voter verifiable paper audit trail' (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations and ten lakh polling stations will be set up. EVMs and postal ballots will carry pictures of candidates.

All political advertisements on social media will need pre-certification and the candidates will have to give details of their social media accounts to the EC.

The EC said 91 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase, 97 in the second phase, 115 in the third phase, 71 in fourth, 51 in fifth, 59 in sixth and 59 in the seventh phase.