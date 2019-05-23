close

Lok Sabha election 2019 results Live update: BJP vs Congress in Jammu and Kashmir

Lok Sabha election results 2019 for the six seats in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to be declared today. The primary contest is between National Conference, BJP and PDP. Lok Sabha Election trends of round-wise counting of the seats will be displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.   

Counting for six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir begins at 8 am on Thursday. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in at around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

Going by the exit polls, the BJP is likely to get two seats, Congress one and National Conference all the three seats in the Valley.

Voting in Jammu and Kashmir took place in four phases.

The contest is between National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, BJP and Congress.

Some of the key candidates in the state are BJP's Jitender Singh, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, NC's Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference' Sajad Lone and Independent Engineer Rashid.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from Jammu and Kashmir:

 

 

