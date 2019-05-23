close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 0/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    0BJP+

  • CONG+

    0CONG+

  • OTH

    0OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 results Live update: BJP vs Congress vs AAP vs Delhi

Voting in Delhi took place in a single phase under the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6. The results will start pouring in from 8 am onwards.

Lok Sabha election 2019 results Live update: BJP vs Congress vs AAP vs Delhi

The counting in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi began at 8 am. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

Live TV

Most exit polls have predicted an advantage for the BJP-led NDA in 6-7 seats in the national capital, which is currently being governed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal. in 2014, BJP had won all the seven seats, however, it faced a shocking defeat at the hands of AAP the following year in legislative assembly election.  

Voting in Delhi took place in a single phase under the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6. The city-state recorded a voter turnout of 60.21% on Sunday, down from 65.1% in 2014.

In northeast Delhi seat, BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Congress' Sheila Dixshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey fought it out. AAP's Atishi Marlena is contesting from east Delhi against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress. Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal is pitted against BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan in Chandni Chowk. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken is contesting against BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi and Brijesh Goyal of AAP. BJP's Hans Raj Hans is contesting from north-west Delhi whereas Congress' Vijender Singh will contest against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha from south Delhi.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Can SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan derail the Modi juggernaut in Uttar Pradesh? Counting today

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: All NDA allies express faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi