Lok Sabha election 2019 results Live update: BJP vs Congress vs AAP vs Delhi

The counting in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi began at 8 am. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

Live TV

Most exit polls have predicted an advantage for the BJP-led NDA in 6-7 seats in the national capital, which is currently being governed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal. in 2014, BJP had won all the seven seats, however, it faced a shocking defeat at the hands of AAP the following year in legislative assembly election.

Voting in Delhi took place in a single phase under the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6. The city-state recorded a voter turnout of 60.21% on Sunday, down from 65.1% in 2014.

In northeast Delhi seat, BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Congress' Sheila Dixshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey fought it out. AAP's Atishi Marlena is contesting from east Delhi against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress. Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal is pitted against BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan in Chandni Chowk. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken is contesting against BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi and Brijesh Goyal of AAP. BJP's Hans Raj Hans is contesting from north-west Delhi whereas Congress' Vijender Singh will contest against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha from south Delhi.