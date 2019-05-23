Lok Sabha election 2019: Results of Stalin-led DMK vs AIADMK battle in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai: The counting of votes for 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one constituency in Puducherry will begin on May 23 at 8 am.

The fate of 822 candidates in Tamil Nadu and 18 candidates in Puducherry were sealed on April 18 during the second phase of polling.

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.01 per cent while the polling percentage in Puducherry was 81.21.

The 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu are Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

Live TV

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the four major parties in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu while the Congress and DMK have joined hands. Most of the exit polls have predicted that Congress-DMK will get close to 27-30 seats in Tamil Nadu while the BJP-AIADMK alliance will 7-9 seats.

This was the first major election in Tamil Nadu without the two stalwarts - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress are the only two parties and the exit polls predict that AINRC is likely to lose the seat to the Congress.