हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election: Congress announces candidate's name for Bangalore North seat

The party approved the candidature of Krishna Byre Gowda for Karnataka's Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha election: Congress announces candidate&#039;s name for Bangalore North seat

The Congress late on Monday night released the 12th list consisting of a candidate for the Lok Sabha poll.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) approved the candidature of Krishna Byre Gowda for Karnataka's Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, the Congress had released a list of five candidates from three states for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The party has nominated two candidates each from Chhattisgarh and Goa and one from Daman & Diu.

The grand old party has fielded Jyotsna Mahant from the Korba constituency and Pratima Chandrakar from the Durg seat in Chhattisgarh.

In Goa, the party has nominated Girish Chodankar from the North Goa constituency and Francisco Sardinha from the South Goa constituency.

Ketan Patel has been fielded from the Daman & Diu seat in Daman & Diu.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: 'Slipper' man returns with resignation letter campaign in Telangana

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Paralympic Games winner Deepa Malik joins BJP, praises PM Modi