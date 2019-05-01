Lok Sabha election, fifth phase: 184 crorepatis, 384 graduate candidates in the fray

New Delhi: Lok Sabha election 2019 is all set for voting in the fifth phase with the fate of 674 candidates to be decided next Monday (May 6).

As per an analysis of affidavits of 668 of the 674 candidates by National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, there are 184 crorepatis (28%) trying their political luck in this phase which spreads across 50 constituencies in six states as well as in J&K's Anantnag where polling is taking place in three phases due to security reasons. Among these, Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha - is the richest and has declared assets worth Rs 193 crore. She is contesting the election against Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow constituency.

Sinha is followed by Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Sitapur constituency who has declared assets worth Rs 177 crore and BJP's Jayant Sinha from Hazaribah constituency who has declared assets worth Rs 77 crore.

At the other end of the electoral spectrum, Rinku Kumar Meena of Peoples Party of India (Democratic) and Dwarka Prasad of BSP have declared assets of just Rs 1,000. Both are contesting from Dausa constituency in Rajasthan.

The average worth of assets per candidate in this phase is Rs 2.57 crore.

In terms of qualifications, there are 348 candidates (52%) who have declared that they have at least a graduate degree. Another 264 (40%) have completed studies between classes 5 and 12. 43 candidates have declared they are literates while six are illiterate.

There are also 126 candidates who have declared that they have criminal cases against them. Samajwadi Party has the highest candidates to candidates with criminal cases ratio of 9:7. There are also 95 candidates in all who have declared serious criminal cases against them.