Lok Sabha election live updates: EC to decide if PM Modi's 'Mission Shakti' violated model code of conduct

New Delhi: With barely two weeks for the country to go for the first phase of Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his poll campaign with a scathing attack on the Opposition. Kicking off his campaign from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi held rallies in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission has said it would examine and decide if the Prime Minister violated the model code of conduct (MCC) when he had announced the successful test of anti-satellite missile (A-SAT) during his address to the nation on Wednesday.

Here are the updates from Wednesday (March 29):