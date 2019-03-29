हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election live updates: EC to decide if PM Modi's 'Mission Shakti' violated model code of conduct

Kicking off his campaign from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi held rallies in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha election live updates: EC to decide if PM Modi&#039;s &#039;Mission Shakti&#039; violated model code of conduct
File photo

New Delhi: With barely two weeks for the country to go for the first phase of Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his poll campaign with a scathing attack on the Opposition. Kicking off his campaign from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi held rallies in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission has said it would examine and decide if the Prime Minister violated the model code of conduct (MCC) when he had announced the successful test of anti-satellite missile (A-SAT) during his address to the nation on Wednesday.

Here are the updates from Wednesday (March 29):

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bihar Lok Sabha constituencyNarendra ModiBJPRahul GandhiCongress
Next
Story

PM Modi's campaign blitz to continue on Friday, mega rallies at Odisha, AP and Telangana

Must Watch

PT6M1S

News 50: Watch top news stories of today, March 29th, 2019