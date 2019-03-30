Lok Sabha election live updates: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaigning in Northeast from Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday kickstart his poll campaigning in Northeast for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at ITBP Ground, Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Following this, he will address two election rallies in Assam.

PM Modi will address a gathering in Moran of Dibrugarh and then he will move to Ghaigaon in Gohpur to address another rally.

Here are the updates from Wednesday (March 30):

* Preparations are underway at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang where PM Modi will address a public rally today as part of election campaign.

Arunachal Pradesh: Preparations are underway at Aalo in West Siang where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally today as part of election campaign. pic.twitter.com/o5UPb0LHJ3 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

* Visuals from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where preparations are underway ahead of the filing of nominations by BJP president Amit Shah. He is contesting from Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency.

Gujarat: Visuals from Ahmedabad where preparations are underway ahead of the filing of nominations by BJP President Amit Shah. He is contesting #LokSabhaElections2019 from Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/TJjQ18lAJR — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi promises to scrap Niti Aayog, revert to Planning Commission if voted to power in the Lok Sabha poll

* Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency, RPI chief Ramdas Athawale says that he should be given opportunity to contest the polls from this seat.