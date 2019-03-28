Lok Sabha election live updates: PM Narendra Modi to launch BJP's campaign

With less than two weeks to go for voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election, political parties are getting ready to move their respective campaigning into top gear.

Even as the list of leaders and celebrities either joining political parties or switching political allegiances continue to grow, the election heatwave has already set in across the country. A number of key issues are being highlighted and debated upon even as BJP and Congress entered into a tussle for credit for India's Mission Shakti.

The Model Code of Conduct has been in force in the country since March 10 and the Election Commission is going the extra mile to ensure that leaders and parties adhere to it. The EC is also working overtime to ensure that things are in place for an election that would surely corner the world's attention come April 11.

Here are the live and latest updates from all election-related developments on Thursday (March 28):

* Here are some of what can be expected today:

- PM Modi to address rallies today - in Meerut and outside Jammu city.

- Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress.

- The second leg of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's UP campaigning continues. It had started on Wednesday.