Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi and Smriti Irani in Wayanad today

The high-pitched political campaign continued across the country on Saturday with leaders from several parties wooing voters for the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Both Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress General Secretary, and Smriti Irani, the Union Minister and BJP leader, will be in Kerala's Wayanad from where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time. Priyanka Gandhi will hold public meetings while Irani will hold a roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in three states – at Buniadpur in West Bengal's South Dinajpur, Bihar's Forbesganj and UP's Etah and Bareilly. Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will join the PM's Forbesganj, which falls under Araria Lok Sabha seat, from where BJP has fielded former MP Pradeep Kumar Singh. In UP, the PM will be joined by state CM Yogi Adityanath. Kumar will also hold public meeting in Bihar's Araria, Supaul and Madhepura.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies – in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and Bhilai, and in Bihar's Supaul. Party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu address a rally in Maharashtra's Shirdi.

Adityanath, who resumed campaigning on Friday after a 72-hour EC ban, will hold rallies in UP's Moradabad, Farrukhabad and Kannauj.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will hold rallies in UP's Jhansi, Jalaun, Raebareli and Hamirpur while BSP supremo Mayawati will be in UP's Rampur and Firozabad.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan along with Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh will hold a road show in Bihar's Khagaria.

* Nirahua Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' will file his nomiation from Azamgarh. UP BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey expected to arrive with him. Nirahua has been fielded against Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

* BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahto to file nomination from Bihar's Jamshedpur

* Mahagathbandhan candidate Geeta Koda (Congress) will file her nomination from Jharkhand's Chaibasa