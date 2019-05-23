close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    348BJP+

  • CONG+

    92CONG+

  • OTH

    102OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP gives TMC a massive jolt in West Bengal

There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state out of which the ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in more than half of the total seats.

Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP gives TMC a massive jolt in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday gave a massive jolt to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal after breaking all political barriers. According to the trends till 1 pm, the saffron party made inroads in the state riding on more than a dozen seats. There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state out of which the ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in more than half of the total seats.

Live TV

This is a colossal surge for the BJP as this is the first time that it is leading on double digits. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the saffron party had won only a meagre two seats. West Bengal has been the fort of TMC chief and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the last ten years and the Left Front preceding that. 

In Asansol, BJP's Babul Supriyo is ahead of TMC's Moon Moon Sen while Trinamool Congress' Mimi Chakraborty is ahead of BJP's Anupam Hazra in Jadavpur. BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading from Hooghly constituency, where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee launched her anti-land acquisition agitation in Singur, which catapulted her into the national spotlight. Chatterjee was leading ahead of Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna De, according to the latest Election Commission trends. 

The state where the Lok Sabha election was held in seven phases and 466 candidates are in the fray. Large-scale violence was reported from different constituencies across the state in all the seven polling phases, with Trinamool Congress and BJP blaming each other for the violence.

Controversy also erupted after the statue of Bengali cultural icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised in Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14, leading to clashes between TMC and BJP supporters. As many as 200 companies of central armed paramilitary forces (CAPFs) will remain deployed in West Bengal till May 27 in a bid to curb any post-poll violence that might occur in the state.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Lok Sabha election winners, says will do a complete review

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019: BJP hits a triple century