Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of SAD winners

The leader of SAD, Sukhbir Singh Badal won from the Firozpur constituency while his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal won from the Bathinda constituency. 

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of SAD winners

The Shiromani Akali Dal is led by Sukhbir Singh Badal and aimed to form the government in Punjab during the Lok Sabha Election 2019. The party contested in alliance with BJP and also roped in some popular faces of the film industry, but was defeated by the Indian National Congress. 

Only two candidates from SAD managed to win.

The party's leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal won from the Firozpur constituency while his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal won from the Bathinda constituency. SAD's ally, BJP won 2 seats. Majority of seats in the state were won by Congress.

Other key candidates from BJP-SAD were Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar, Sukhbir Singh Badal from Firozpur, and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda, among others.

Out of the total 13 constituencies of Punjab, nine were reserved for General Category while four constituencies – Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot – were reserved for Scheduled Castes.

