Lok Sabha election results 2019: Who will win in North Eastern states, counting of votes today

The results for two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Manipur, two in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram, one in Nagaland, one in Sikkim and two in Tripura will be declared today. In Arunachal Pradesh, 12 candidates are in the fray from two parliamentary seats of Arunachal West and Arunachal East. The voting for both these seats took place in the first phase on April 11. The two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur are Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from Inner Manipur, while eight candidates contested from Outer Manipur.

In Meghalaya, the two parliamentary constituencies are Shillong and Tura. A total of 6 candidates are in the fray from this seat while three candidates are contesting from Tura. In Mizoram, six candidates are in the fray for lone Lok Sabha seat which went to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Nagaland constituency is the only Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland and four candidates are in the fray from this seat. In Sikkim, 11 candidates are in the fray from the lone seat. The two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura are - Tripura East and Tripura West. Tripura East seat is reserved for the scheduled tribe. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray from this seat. Tripura West registered 83.21 percent voter turnout this time. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this seat.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is up against National People Party's Khyoda Apik, Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, and Jarjum Ete of the JD(S). Another interesting contest will be seen in Meghalaya's Tura, where Rikman G Momin of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against Mukul Sangma of the Congress and Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP). Agatha Sangma is the daughter of PA Sangma, the former chief minister of Meghalaya. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Purno Agitok Sangma of the NPP defeated Daryl William Momin of the Congress by a margin of 39,716 votes.

CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have predicted that Congress and NPP will win one seat each in Meghalaya but Jan Ki Baat has predicted that Congress may win both seats. India Today-My Axis exit poll has predicted that BJP will win both seats in the state. CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have also predicted that BJP will win both seats in Tripura.According to India Today-My Axis exit polls prediction, the BJP is expected to sweep Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura - holding two seats each. Congress may maintain control over Nagaland and Mizoram seats. It is also expected to win one seat in Meghalaya. The regional parties may win the second seat in Meghalaya and the lone seat in Sikkim.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Counting for all 542 seats is set to take place on Thursday. Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency of Tamil Nadu was deferred by Election Commission over allegations of misuse of money power. The outcome of this general election 2019 will choose the 17th Lok Sabha and pave way for the formation of next government.