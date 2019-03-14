Lok Sabha poll 2019: Miffed over ticket denial from Barrackpore, TMC's Arjun Singh to join BJP

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress strongman and Bhatpara MLA Arjun Singh is all set to join the BJP here in the presence of senior party leaders, party sources said on Thursday.

The legislator was miffed with the Trinamool leadership as he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, presently represented by Dinesh Trivedi.

Singh on Thursday reached here and met Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, in whose presence he will join the saffron party on Thursday afternoon.

He is also likely to be fielded from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency.