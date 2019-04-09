हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha poll: 96 candidates in fray from 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh during first phase

In Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state electorally with 80 Lok Sabha seats, a total of 96 contestants are in fray for the 8 seats going for polls in the first phase of the 2019 General Election on April 11.

File photo

The Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh going for polls in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. In 2014, a total of 122 candidates had contested for these seats.

The number of independent candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll has also come down significantly on these 8 seats. While 47 independent candidates were in fray in 2014 Lok Sabha election, this year only 20 Independent candidates are in the fray from these seats.

Constituency wise number of contestants for these 8 seats in the upcoming General Elections and preceding two General Elections is as below:

General Election Year Number of Contestants in Lok Sabha Constituency
  Saharanpur Kairana Muzaffarnagar Bijnor Meerut Baghpat Ghaziabad Gautam B. Nagar
2019* 11 13 10 13 11 13 12 13
2014 14 11 19 12 13 14 15 24
2009 15 15 23 23 29 16 16 26
