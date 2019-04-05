हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shivpal Singh Yadav

Lok Sabha polls: Shivpal Yadav releases manifesto for party

File photo

Lucknow: The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) led by former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday released its manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Releasing the manifesto at a press conference here, Yadav said his party will work for the welfare of all sections of society after coming to power.

"We will emerge as kingmaker in the coming polls," he said.

The manifesto promises setting up a commission for farmers, industrial reforms and working for the security and honour of the minorities, among others.

