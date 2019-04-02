Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Machilipatnam is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. It has over 13 lakh voters and has seven Assembly segments - Machilipatnam, Pedana, Gudivada Gannavaram, Penamaluru, Pamarru and Avanigadda.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KONAKALLA NARAYANA RAO Telugu Desam 2 GUDIVAKA RAMANJANEYULU Bharatiya Janata Party 3 PERAM SIVA NAGESWARA RAO Republican Party of India (A) 4 GOLLU KRISHNA Indian National Congress 5 BALASHOWRY VALLABHANENI Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 6 BANDREDDI RAMAKRISHNA Janasena Party 7 YARLAGADDA RAMA MOHANA RAO Bahujan Maha Party 8 VALLURU VENKATESWARA RAO Pyramid Party of India 9 GANDHI DHANEKULA Independent 10 NADAKUDITI NAGA GAYATHRI Independent 11 GUDIVAKA VENKATA NAGA BASAVA RAO Independent 12 VIJAYA LAKSHMI CHALAPAKA Independent

This year, TDP is expected to repeatedly use the issue of the port to highlight its achievements in Machilipatnam even as YSRCP has already begun to point at the shortcomings of the state government. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019

