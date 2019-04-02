हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Machilipatnam is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. It has over 13 lakh voters and has seven Assembly segments - Machilipatnam, Pedana, Gudivada Gannavaram, Penamaluru, Pamarru and Avanigadda.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KONAKALLA NARAYANA RAO Telugu Desam
2 GUDIVAKA RAMANJANEYULU Bharatiya Janata Party
3 PERAM SIVA NAGESWARA RAO Republican Party of India (A)
4 GOLLU KRISHNA Indian National Congress
5 BALASHOWRY VALLABHANENI Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
6 BANDREDDI RAMAKRISHNA Janasena Party
7 YARLAGADDA RAMA MOHANA RAO Bahujan Maha Party
8 VALLURU VENKATESWARA RAO Pyramid Party of India
9 GANDHI DHANEKULA Independent
10 NADAKUDITI NAGA GAYATHRI Independent
11 GUDIVAKA VENKATA NAGA BASAVA RAO Independent
12 VIJAYA LAKSHMI CHALAPAKA Independent

 

This year, TDP is expected to repeatedly use the issue of the port to highlight its achievements in Machilipatnam even as YSRCP has already begun to point at the shortcomings of the state government. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019

.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Machilipatnam West Lok Sabha constituencyMachilipatnamAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT7M16S

Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Congress manifesto