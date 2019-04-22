Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Madhubani constituency covers six assembly segments – Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti and Jale.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party won by getting a margin of over 20 thousand votes. He had defeated Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Yadav had secured 358040 votes while Siddiqui got 337505 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 52.86 percent across 1491 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Prof. Ghulam Ghous of the Janata Dal (United) and

Kumari Rita of the Shiv Sena.

In the year 2009, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 9 thousand votes against RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui. While Yadav got 164094 seats, Siddiqui secured 154167 seats.

Other members in the fray were Dr. Shakeel Ahamad of the Indian National Congress and Dr. Hemchandra Jha of the Communist Party of India.