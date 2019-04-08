Madurai Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed in the year 1952 and it is not reserved for any category. It is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Madurai parliamentary constituency are Madurai North, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai East, Madurai South and Melur.

The electors in the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

R Gopalakrishnan of AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, R Gopalakrishnan managed to get 454167 and succeeded in decimating V Velusamy of the DMK who secured 256731 votes.

For the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK has fielded VVR Raj Satyen from the Madurai Lok Sabha seat. The CPI (M) has given the ticket to Su Venkatesan, while the BSP has fielded A Dhavamani from Madurai.

MNM has fielded M Alagar from this seat.

The total number of electorates in the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 31) according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,022,421 of which 511,131 are males and 511,290 are females.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.