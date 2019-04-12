Maldaha-Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. The Maldaha-Uttar constituency was formed in respect to the delimitation order of 2009.

It consists of 7 assembly segments out of which 5 are in the Malda district and two in Murshidabad district.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Maldaha Uttar parliamentary constituency are - Habibpur (ST), Gazole (SC), Chanchal, Harishchandrapur, Malatipur, Ratua and Maldah (SC).

This parliamentary constituency is not reserved for any category which means it falls in the General Category.

Mausam Noor is the incumbent MP from the Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mausam Noor got 388609 votes and decimated Khagen Murmu of the CPM who got 322904 votes.

The primary electoral contest for the seat is between the All India Trinamool Congress, Left Front, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Though several other regional parties would also contest for the seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mausam Noor is contesting on AITC ticket from this seat, while Khagen Murmu is contesting on BJP ticket. To defeat the current MP in the Lok Sabha election 2019, Left Front has fielded Biswanath Ghosh, while Congress has given the ticket to Isha Khan Chowdhury from Maldaha-Uttar seat

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI(M) could win only two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad.

Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.