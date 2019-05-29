Mamata Banerjee will not attend PM Modi's swearing-in, says 'please excuse me'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in on May 30, she tweeted on Wednesday, a day ahead of the ceremony.

"The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party," read the caption of the note Mamata posted in which explained why she will give it a miss.

The West Bengal CM wrote that the reports in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is claiming that over 50 people were murdered in poll-related violence across the state are completely "untrue" and this has "compelled" her not to attend the ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party pic.twitter.com/Mznq0xN11Q — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

"Congratulations. new Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji. It was my plan to accept the 'Constitutional invitation' and attend the oath-taking ceremony. However. in the last one hour, I am seeing media reports that the BJP is claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal. This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to personal enmity. family quarrels and other disputes; nothing related to politics. There is no such record with us," read her statement.

"So, I am sorry, Narendra Modi ji, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony," it added.

"The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points. Please excuse me," she further wrote.

Live TV

PM Modi had invited Mamata to the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday and she had accepted it.