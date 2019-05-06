Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh and will cast its vote in the 2019 election in the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Aashray Sharma of Indian National Congress, Daleep Singh Kaith of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Ram Swaroop Sharma of Bharatiya Janata Party and Ses Ram of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in all the constituencies and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AASHRAY SHARMA Indian National Congress 2 DALEEP SINGH KAITH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 RAM SWAROOP SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SES RAM Bahujan Samaj Party 5 KARTAR CHAND Swabhiman Party 6 KHEM CHAND Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 7 CHANDERMANI All India Forward Bloc 8 MEHAR SINGH Rashtriya Azad Manch 9 RAJENDER SURYAVANSHI Ambedkarite Party of India 10 SHIV LAL THAKUR Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 11 GUMAN SINGH Independent 12 GHANSHYAM CHAND THAKUR Independent 13 COL. THAKUR SINGH Independent 14 DEV RAJ BHARDWAJ Independent 15 DHARMENDER SINGH THAKUR Independent 16 BRIJ GOPAL Independent 17 SUBHASH MOHAN SNEHI Independent

Mandi constituency covers 17 assembly segments – Bharmour, Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur and Kinnaur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ram Swaroop Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 39 thousand votes. He had defeated Pratibha Singh of the Indian National Congress. Sharma had secured 362824 votes while Singh got 322968 votes.