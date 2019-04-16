Mandla is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh state in central India. This constituency covers the entire Jabalpur district.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. Mandla will go to polls on April 29, the fourth of the seven-phase polls. Voting in the by-poll to Chhindwara Assembly constituency would also be held on April 29.

The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats while the BJP finished at 109 seats, seven short of a majority. The two parties were locked in a nail-biting contest.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste had won from the seat, defeating Congress's Omkar Singh Markam with a margin of 110,469 votes.

For the upcoming election, BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste, who is a sitting MP from Mandla, is seeking a second term from the seat. Other members in the fray are Congress' Kamal Singh Marawi, Gondvana Gantantra Party's Ramgulam Uikey.

Mandla has been a stronghold of BJP since 1996. The party, has since then, lost the seat to Congress only once, in 2009.

Mandla Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments — Shahpura, Dindori, Bichhiya, Niwas, Mandla, Keolari, Lakhnadon and Gotegaon.