Manipur Inner Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the two parliamentary constituencies of the northeastern state of Manipur. The Lok Sabha Constituency of Inner Manipur came into existence in 1951. The Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency is numbered 1 in the state.

The Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency covers 28 Vidhan Sabha segments. It is for the general category candidates.

The electors in the Manipur Inner Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Dr Thokchom Meinya of the Indian National Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Thokchom Meinya of the INC won the seat by a margin of 2,92,102 votes. The INC candidate defeated Moirangthem Nara from Communist Party of India (CPI).

The other candidates who contested in the previous 16th Lok Sabha election were R K Ranjan Singh from Bhartiya Janata Party, Sarangthme Manaboi from Trinamool Congress and Dr Kh Ibomcha Singh from Aam Aadmi Party.

The total number of people who participated in the voting last time was 6,40,871.

Manipur is located in the North-Eastern region of India and shares its border with Nagaland, Mizoram and Burma and sprawls over a total area of 22,327 sq km. It comprises of nine districts and its capital city is situated in Imphal. Manipuri and English are the prevalent languages here along with a total of 29 other dialects being spoken by the locals.

The seven-phased General Election 2019 will be held throughout the country beginning April 11 till May 19, 2019. The combined results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23, 2019.