Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mathura Parliamentary constituency was formed prior to 1951 constituency elections. Mathura Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments one of which one is reserved for the SC category.

It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, famous for being the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The electors in the Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Majority of the population is Hindu while Muslims, Buddhists, Jains and Christians also reside here. 15.61% of the population is under the age of six.

Actor-politician Hema Malini Dharmendra of the BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Hema Malini of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected from this seat. She defeated Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Yogesh Kumar Dwivedi of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who stood at the third place in the electoral battle here.

Hema Malini got 574,633 as against Jayant Chaudhary who got 243,890 votes in 2014 polls.

There were a total number of 1,682,260 electors here last time out of which 1,076,868 cast their votes. The voter turnout recorded here was 64.01 %.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, major political parties have declared their candidates from the seat and there are independent candidates fighting from the seat too. This time too, the BJP has fielded Hema Malini from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

The Mathura city lies 50 km from Agra and 145 km from Delhi.

It has a population of over 441,000 with 54% male majority. It has a sex ratio of 858 females per 1000 males. Hindi is the official and the most widely spoken language while English and Urdu are prevalent as well.