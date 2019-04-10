Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency

close

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has won from the constituency at least 10 times. 

Mavelikara is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. It was formed in 1960. 

Mavelikara is composed of following assembly segments — Changanassery, Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Kunnathur, Kottarakkara and Pathanapuram. Out of these, Kunnathur and Mavelikkara are reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. The seat has been a Congress bastion since 1977 and since then, the grand-old party has only twice lost it. 

In 1984, Thampan Thomas of Janata Party had won the seat. Later in 2004, CPI(M)'s CS Sujatha had won from the seat, beating Congress candidate in a closely contested fight by a margin of 7,000 votes. 

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has won from the constituency at least 10 times. The UDF is an alliance of political parties in Kerala state, India, created by Congress party leader K Karunakaran in the 1970s.

Kodikunnil Suresh of the INC has represented the Mavelikkara constituency since 2009.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress' Kodikkunnil Suresh defeated CPI's Chengara Surendran with a margin of 32,737 votes. BJP candidate P Sudheer had got 79,743 votes from the seat in election. 

Number of voters in 2014: 889,269
Poll percentage in 2014: 81%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,147

R. Rajesh from the CPI(M) is the representative of Mavelikkara in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Congress has renominated its sitting MP and former Union minister K Suresh from Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. 

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.
 

