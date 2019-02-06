For 'speedy interaction with masses', Mayawati breaks silence on Twitter ahead of Lok Sabha election

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha election, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has broken her silence on Twitter. The BSP on Wednesday in a statement said that the party chief is will be tweeting for 'speedy interaction with media and masses'. Her Twitter handle is @SushriMayawati and was created in October 2018.

"This is to inform you that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Ex-MP Ms. Mayawati Ji has for the first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various Issues of national and political importance through Twitter," the BSP said.

Press release issued by Bahujan Samaj Party dated 6th February 2019. Regarding Twitter handle. pic.twitter.com/gN96iYtygE — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) February 6, 2019

In her first tweet on January 22, she had written: "Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you."

Along with a Twitter debut, the BSP chief will also have a website sushrimayawati .in which is currently under construction.

There have been several instances of lists and information about the party which went viral through fake party accounts. The BSP had time and again clarified that the party had no official Twitter and Facebook account or any website, and anyone operating it was unauthorised.

In 2017, BSP functionary Ram Awtar Mittal had lodged a case against unidentified miscreants under IT Act for creating Mayawati's fake Twitter account and posting a tweet urging people to vote for BJP instead of Samajwadi Party.