Mayawati uses one stone to target 'birds of same feather' BJP and Congress

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the ruling BJP and the Congress for their `garibi hatao` promise calling it a bluff.

She accused both of the parties of being "birds of the same feather" who betray people, despite such eradicate poverty slogans which comes to nothing after the votes are over.

Mayawati said: "Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 a bluff, is true. But is poll bluff and reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP?"

"In fact BJP and Congress party are both birds of the same feather. They betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers and others," Mayawati tweeted.

The Dalit leader`s remarks came after the ruling BJP described Congress` minimum income scheme `NYAY` announced by party chief Rahul Gandhi for elimination of poverty a "bluff".

Gandhi had on Monday announced to give Rs 72,000 per annum to 25 crore poor families of the country.

The BSP, which had earlier announced no alliance with the Congress across the country is fighting the 2019 elections along with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The BSP, which scored a nil in the 2014 elections is contesting on 38 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP which won five seats is contesting on 37 and it`s other alliance partner, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has left two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress in the state.

The BJP-led NDA had won 73 seats from Uttar Pradesh in 2014. The seven phased Lok Sabha polls are scheduled from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.