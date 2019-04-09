close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

File Photo

Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Mayiladuturai or Mayiladuthurai was formed prior to the 1984 elections.

Asaimani S of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Ramalingam S of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kalyana Sundaram N of Bahujan Samaj Party, Subhashini K of Naam Tamilar Katchi and Refayudeen M of  Makkal Needhi Maiam are some of those candidates contesting general election 2019 from Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

The Mayiladuturai Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 28) has six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ASAIMANI. S All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2 RAMALINGAM. S Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 KALYANA SUNDARAM. N Bahujan Samaj Party
4 SUBHASHINI. K Naam Tamilar Katchi
5 REFAYUDEEN. M Makkal Needhi Maiam
6 HABEEB MOHAMED. U All Pensioner’s Party
7 ANNADURAI. K Independent
8 ABDUL BASEETH Independent
9 ARAVAAZHI. K Independent
10 KANNAPIRAN. M Independent
11 KANNAN. R Independent
12 KRITHIVASAN. S Independent
13 SHANMUGAM. M Independent
14 SAMIDURAI. E Independent
15 SRINIVASAN. V Independent
16 SUGUMARAN. K Independent
17 SUBRAMANIAN. P Independent
18 SENTHAMIZHAN. S Independent
19 THIRUGNANASAMBANDAM. D Independent
20 THIRUNAVUKKARASU. R Independent
21 KAPPUR DHAKSHINAMOORTHY. M Independent
22 DEVADOS. P Independent
23 RAJASEKAR. A Independent
24 RAJA. N Independent
25 RAJESH. P Independent
26 VANIDHAS. M Independent
27 VILVANATHAN. M Independent

Also read: Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency

The electors in the Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23.

RK Bharathi Mohan of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, RK Bharathi Mohan managed to get 513729 and decimated S Hyder Ali of the MAMAK who garnered 236679 votes.

