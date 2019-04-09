Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Mayiladuturai or Mayiladuthurai was formed prior to the 1984 elections.

Asaimani S of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Ramalingam S of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kalyana Sundaram N of Bahujan Samaj Party, Subhashini K of Naam Tamilar Katchi and Refayudeen M of Makkal Needhi Maiam are some of those candidates contesting general election 2019 from Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

The Mayiladuturai Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 28) has six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASAIMANI. S All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 RAMALINGAM. S Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 KALYANA SUNDARAM. N Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SUBHASHINI. K Naam Tamilar Katchi 5 REFAYUDEEN. M Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 HABEEB MOHAMED. U All Pensioner’s Party 7 ANNADURAI. K Independent 8 ABDUL BASEETH Independent 9 ARAVAAZHI. K Independent 10 KANNAPIRAN. M Independent 11 KANNAN. R Independent 12 KRITHIVASAN. S Independent 13 SHANMUGAM. M Independent 14 SAMIDURAI. E Independent 15 SRINIVASAN. V Independent 16 SUGUMARAN. K Independent 17 SUBRAMANIAN. P Independent 18 SENTHAMIZHAN. S Independent 19 THIRUGNANASAMBANDAM. D Independent 20 THIRUNAVUKKARASU. R Independent 21 KAPPUR DHAKSHINAMOORTHY. M Independent 22 DEVADOS. P Independent 23 RAJASEKAR. A Independent 24 RAJA. N Independent 25 RAJESH. P Independent 26 VANIDHAS. M Independent 27 VILVANATHAN. M Independent

The electors in the Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23.

RK Bharathi Mohan of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, RK Bharathi Mohan managed to get 513729 and decimated S Hyder Ali of the MAMAK who garnered 236679 votes.