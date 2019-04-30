Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Medinipur is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting in Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Dilip Ghosh of Bharatiya Janata Party, Biplab Bhatta of Communist Party of India, Manas Ranjan Bhunia of All India Trinamool Congress and Sambhunath Chattapadhyay of Indian National Congress are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Medinipur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Live TV

Medinipur parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Egra, Dantan, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Kharagpur and Medinipur.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Medinipur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dilip Ghosh Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Biplab Bhatta Communist Party of India 3 Manas Ranjan Bhunia All India Trinamool Congress 4 Ramkrishna Sarkar Bahujan Samaj Party 5 Sambhunath Chattapadhyay Indian National Congress 6 Ashoke Sarkar Shivsena 7 Tushar Jana SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Rabindra Nath Bera Amra Bangalee 9 Tapas Kumar Kar Independent

Also read: Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Sandhya Roy had won the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 185128 votes.

Sandhya Roy had bagged 581,860 votes as against Communist Party of India candidate Prabodh Panda who secured 395,194 votes.