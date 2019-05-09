close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Twitter India over 'terror accused' Sadhvi Pragya's verified account

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and is currently out on bail. BJP pitted her against Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal for the Lok Sabha 2019 election.  

Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Twitter India over &#039;terror accused&#039; Sadhvi Pragya&#039;s verified account

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday lashed out at micro-blogging site Twitter, questioning the verified handle of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP's candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

“Sadhvi Pragya has a verified twitter account thanks to @TwitterIndia. Ridiculous that a terror accused is given a platform to sow seeds of hatred. Thank god Godse’s isn’t alive anymore,” tweeted the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister alongside a screenshot of Thakur's Twitter profile with the blue tick verification.

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and currently out on bail. BJP pitted her against Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal for the 2019 general election.

This is not the first instance of Mufti attacking Thakur on the micro-blogging platform. Immediately after BJP announced its decision to field Thakur from Bhopal, the PDP chief had tweeted, "Imagine the anger if I'd field a terror accused. Channels would've gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys, terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise, all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent."

Bhopal will vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

The EC on May 1 banned Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours over her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition. She had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" because he "tortured" her when he probed the case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). She also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992. The panel "strongly condemned" her remarks and warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future". Thakur resumed her campaigning for ongoing Lok Sabha election on Sunday, May 5.

