Lok Sabha election 2019

Modi dares Mamata to arrest him for chanting Jai Shri Ram, says it's become 'fashionable' to insult Hindu beliefs

A video showing Mamata Banerjee fuming at some villagers in West Midnapore district for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along a highway on Saturday afternoon has gone viral on social media.

Modi dares Mamata to arrest him for chanting Jai Shri Ram, says it&#039;s become &#039;fashionable&#039; to insult Hindu beliefs

JHARGRAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a day after three people were taken into police custody in Ghatal Lok Sabha seat for allegedly mouthing the slogan as her convoy passed by.

A video showing Banerjee fuming at some villagers in West Midnapore district for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along a highway on Saturday afternoon has gone viral on social media. "Didi has thrown people in jail for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. I thought of saying Jai Shri Ram here today so that she can throw me inside jail too. That way, the people of Bengal might be protected from the wrath of TMC regime," Modi said.

Addressing a rally here, the prime minister also slammed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for his "derogatory" remarks against Ramayana and Mahabharata. "It has become a fashion for communists to use derogatory language against Hindu religion," he said.

Yechury recently branded religious epics Ramayana and Mahabharata as specimens of Hindu violence. The Ramayana and Mahabharata are "filled with instances of violence," the CPI(M) leader had said.

Taking a dig at Banerjee, Modi also said "Didi is banking on her "Mahamilawat gang" to become the prime minister of the country".

"Her dream of becoming the PM has already gone for a toss. Mamata won't be able to bag even 10 seats in Bengal," he added. 

