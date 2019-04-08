Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Dr B Chandra (Chandregowda) of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ayub Khan of Indian New Congress Party, Prathap Simha of Bharatiya Janata Party and CH Vijayashankar of Indian National Congress are some of the prominent candidates contesting in general elections 2019 from Mysore Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mysore Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR. B. CHANDRA (CHANDREGOWDA) Bahujan Samaj Party 2 AYUB KHAN Indian New Congress Party 3 PRATHAP SIMHA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 C.H.VIJAYASHANKAR Indian National Congress 5 SANDHYA.P.S. SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 ASHARANI.V. Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 P.K. BIDDAPPA Karnataka Praja Party (RaithaParva) 8 ANAND KUMAR. M Independent 9 KAVERIAMMA.N.K. Independent 10 N. NAGESH Independent 11 NINGAPPA. B. D. Independent 12 G.M. MAHADEVA Independent 13 M. J SURESHGOWDA Independent 14 R. MAHESHA Independent 15 RAVI Independent 16 RAJU S/O LATE CHALUVASHETTY Independent 17 ALAGUDU LINGARAJU Independent 18 LOKESH KUMAR.G. Independent 19 VENKATESHA D NAYAKA Independent 20 SREENIVASAIAH Independent 21 ALISHAN. S Independent 22 K.S.SOMASUNDER Independent

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pratap Simha belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party had defeated Adagur H. Vishwanath of the Indian National Congress. In the year 2009, Adagur H. Vishwanath of INC– won by defeating C. H. Vijayashankar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.