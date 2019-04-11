Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It is reserved for the SC category.

Anitha V of Bahujan Samaj Party, Saravanan M of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Selvaraj M of Communist Party of India are a few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

The Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments. All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency are - Nagapattinam, Kilvelur (SC), Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi (SC), Thiruvarur and Nannilam.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANITHA V Bahujan Samaj Party 2 SARAVANAN M All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 SELVARAJ M Communist Party of India 4 AMBIKAPATHI D Makkal Sananayaga Kudiyarasu Katchi, 5 GURUVIAH K Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 MALATHI P Naam Tamilar Katchi 7 VEDARETHINAM G Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 8 JAYALAKSHMI Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 9 SAMPATH R Independent 10 SAMBATHKUMAR A Independent 11 SIVAKUMAR P Independent 12 SENGODI T Independent 13 SOUNDARARAJAN M Independent 14 PREM S Independent 15 JAGADEESH J Independent

This constituency is noted for being a historically communist stronghold, having elected Communist Party of India parliamentary representative six times.

The electors in the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23.