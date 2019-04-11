close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It is reserved for the SC category. 

Anitha V of Bahujan Samaj Party, Saravanan M of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Selvaraj M of Communist Party of India are a few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

The Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments. All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency are - Nagapattinam, Kilvelur (SC), Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi (SC), Thiruvarur and Nannilam. 

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ANITHA V Bahujan Samaj Party
2 SARAVANAN M All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 SELVARAJ M Communist Party of India
4 AMBIKAPATHI D Makkal Sananayaga Kudiyarasu Katchi,
5 GURUVIAH K Makkal Needhi Maiam
6 MALATHI P Naam Tamilar Katchi
7 VEDARETHINAM G Anti Corruption Dynamic Party
8 JAYALAKSHMI Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
9 SAMPATH R Independent
10 SAMBATHKUMAR A Independent
11 SIVAKUMAR P Independent
12 SENGODI T Independent
13 SOUNDARARAJAN M Independent
14 PREM S Independent
15 JAGADEESH J Independent

Also read: Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency

This constituency is noted for being a historically communist stronghold, having elected Communist Party of India parliamentary representative six times. 

The electors in the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituencyTamil Nadu Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Imran Khan, asks him to stay away from India's electoral process

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Lok Sabha polls: Smriti Irani embarks on roadshow in Amethi