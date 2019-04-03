Nainital – Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttarakhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is one of five parliamentary constituencies in the northern state of Uttarakhand which will vote in a single phase in the Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11. The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23, 2019.

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in two districts - Nainital and Udhamsingh Nagar. This constituency was formed in 2009.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttarakhand:-

1 Ajay Bhatt Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Er. Navneet Agarwal Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Harish Rawat Indian National Congress 4 Comrade Dr. Kailash Pandey Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 5 Er. Jyoti Prakash Tamta Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Prem Prasad Arya Pragatisheel Lok Manch 7 Sukumar Vishvas Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Bhagat Singh Koshyari had decimated Congress' Karan Chand Singh Baba by over 2.84 lakh votes. The voter turnout figure was at 68.41 across 1957 polling stations here.

Five years before this, Baba had tasted win when he had defeated BJP's Bachi Singh Rawat who had moved to this constituency after Almora was declared as a reserved constituency. Baba would 'welcome' him with a thumping win by over 88,000 votes. The voter turnout figure was 58.69 percent.

Both BJP and Congress this year would have to address issues of civic woes and job crisis in this constituency. Local media reports suggest there is resentment against both parties for having sidelined issues close to the heart of people and society. Koshyari takes on Congress' Ajay Bhatt in the Lok Sabha 2019 battle here.