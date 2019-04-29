Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Nalanda constituency covers seven assembly segments– Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda and Harnaut.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kaushalendra Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) – won by getting a margin of over 9 thousand votes. He had defeated Satya Nand Sharma of the Lok Janshakti Party. Kaushalendra Kumar had secured 321982 votes while Satya Nand Sharma got 312355 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 47.23 percent across 2025 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ashish Ranjan Sinha of the Indian National Congress and Sanjay Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 1.52 lakh votes against Satish Kumar of the LJP. While Kaushalendra Kumar got 299155 seats, Satish Kumar secured 146478 seats.

Other members in the fray were Anil Singh of the Loktantrik Samata Dal and Dev Kishore Rai of the Bahujan Samaj Party.