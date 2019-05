Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Kaushlendra Kumar of Janata Dal (United), Shashi Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Shashi Kumar of Nationalist Congress Party and Chiranjib Kumar of Shivsena are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Kaushlendra Kumar Janata Dal (United) 2 Shashi Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Shashi Kumar Nationalist Congress Party 4 Anil Kumar Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 5 Ashok Kumar Azad Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 6 KUMAR HARI CHARAN SINGH YADAV Bharatiya Momin Front 7 Chiranjib Kumar Shivsena 8 Dilip Rawat Maanavvaadi Janta Party 9 Dinanath Pandey Independent 10 Pawan Kumar Pandey Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 11 Purushotam Sharma National Jagaran Party 12 Brahamdev Prasad Shoshit Samaj Dal 13 Rajeev Ranjan Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 14 Ram Charitra Prasad Singh Hindusthan Nirman Dal 15 Ramchandra Prasad Samagra Utthan Party 16 Ramvilaf Paswan Rashtriya Hind Sena 17 Rekha Kumari Purvanchal Mahapanchayat 18 Shankar Pandey Bahujan Nyay Dal 19 Sanjeet Kumar Jantantrik Vikas Party 20 Sampati Kumar Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 21 Sunil Ravidas Republican Party of India 22 Surendra Singh Bharat Prabhat Party 23 Sohavan Paswan Public Mission Party 24 Ashok Kumar Independent 25 Usha Devi Independent 26 Nita Devi Independent 27 Punit Kumar Independent 28 Mintu Kumar Independent 29 Mohan Bind Independent 30 Mohammad Surkhab Alam Independent 31 Rajnish Kumar Paswan Independent 32 Rakesh Paswan Independent 33 Ramchandra Singh Independent 34 Shailendra Chaudhari Independent 35 Sudhir Kumar Independent

Nalanda constituency covers seven assembly segments– Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda and Harnaut.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kaushalendra Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) – won by getting a margin of over 9 thousand votes. He had defeated Satya Nand Sharma of the Lok Janshakti Party. Kaushalendra Kumar had secured 321982 votes while Satya Nand Sharma got 312355 votes.