Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nandyal is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and it is in the by-election here in 1991 that the late PV Narasimha Rao contested and won. Rao's win in the by-election of 1991 was by a massive margin of over five lakh votes - an achievement recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.
Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ADINARAYANA INTY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|MANDRA SIVANANDA REDDY
|Telugu Desam
|3
|JANGITE LAKSHMI NARASIMHA YADAV
|Indian National Congress
|4
|POCHA . BRAHMANANDA REDDY
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|5
|S.P.Y. REDDY
|Janasena Party
|6
|D. P. JAMAL BASHA.
|Anna YSR Congress Party
|7
|PULA. NAGAMADDILETY
|Ambedkar National Congress
|8
|D. MAHAMMAD RAFI .
|B. C. United Front
|9
|RUDDIREDDY RADHAKRISHNA
|All India Forward Bloc
|10
|S. A. INDUMATHI
|Independent
|11
|ELLURI. BHUPAL.
|Independent
|12
|K.P. KAMBAGIRISWAMY.
|Independent
|13
|JESTADI SUDHAKAR
|Independent
|14
|I.V. PAKKIR REDDY
|Independent
|15
|POLURU GURUVAIAH.
|Independent
|16
|BHUMA KISHOR REDDY
|Independent
|17
|B.C. RAMANATHA REDDY
|Independent
|18
|Dr. LAKSHMI KANTHA REDDY CHITLA
|Independent
|19
|VANGALA PARAMESWARA REDDY.
|Independent
|20
|C. SURENDRA NATH REDDY
|Independent
The voter turnout here in the 2014 Lok Sabha election was 76.71 per cent, just a little over the state average of 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.