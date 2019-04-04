हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

File Photo

Nandyal is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and it is in the by-election here in 1991 that the late PV Narasimha Rao contested and won. Rao's win in the by-election of 1991 was by a massive margin of over five lakh votes - an achievement recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ADINARAYANA INTY Bharatiya Janata Party
2 MANDRA SIVANANDA REDDY Telugu Desam
3 JANGITE LAKSHMI NARASIMHA YADAV Indian National Congress
4 POCHA . BRAHMANANDA REDDY Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
5 S.P.Y. REDDY Janasena Party
6 D. P. JAMAL BASHA. Anna YSR Congress Party
7 PULA. NAGAMADDILETY Ambedkar National Congress
8 D. MAHAMMAD RAFI . B. C. United Front
9 RUDDIREDDY RADHAKRISHNA All India Forward Bloc
10 S. A. INDUMATHI Independent
11 ELLURI. BHUPAL. Independent
12 K.P. KAMBAGIRISWAMY. Independent
13 JESTADI SUDHAKAR Independent
14 I.V. PAKKIR REDDY Independent
15 POLURU GURUVAIAH. Independent
16 BHUMA KISHOR REDDY Independent
17 B.C. RAMANATHA REDDY Independent
18 Dr. LAKSHMI KANTHA REDDY CHITLA Independent
19 VANGALA PARAMESWARA REDDY. Independent
20 C. SURENDRA NATH REDDY Independent

The voter turnout here in the 2014 Lok Sabha election was 76.71 per cent, just a little over the state average of 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Nandyal Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
