Lok Sabha election 2019

20 lakh people tweet about 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, 1,680 crore impressions created

Lakhs of people across the country have pledged their support to 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'  campaign that aims to fight against graft and social evils.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Lok Sabha election 2019 campaign has garnered a huge response and became a worldwide trend on social media platform Twitter.

Around 20 lakh people have tweeted about and it created 1,680 crore impressions. At least 1 crore people have also taken the pledge. The promo video posted by PM Modi got 1 crore views on Twitter.

Twitter impressions are defined as a tweet that has been delivered to an account's timeline. Though not all who receive a tweet will read it, there is a chance that they might. These help in forming an idea of the overall potential size of a conversation.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said, "#MainBhiChowkidar became a worldwide trend on Twitter. 20 lakh people Tweeted about it. It created 1680 crore impressions. 1 crore people have taken this pledge. Promo video got 1 crore views on social media platforms."

The campaign was launched by PM Modi after he added 'Chowkidar' to his Twitter account handle after he was constantly attacked by the opposition leaders particularly Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged inaction on corruption. Following Modi's step, many BJP leaders including BJP president Amit Shah and several ministers added 'Chowkidar' before their name on the social media account platform in support of the campaign.

WATCH:

To intensify the campaign the BJP has also launched a caller tune.

On March 31, PM Modi will interact with chowkidars (security guards) from different walks of life at 500 locations across India through video conference.

