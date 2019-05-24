National Democratic Alliance meeting to be held on Saturday

New Delhi: A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be held on Saturday when the BJP-led coalition is expected to elect Narendra Modi as its leader to head the new government.

The meeting will be held at 5 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament, BJP tweeted on Friday.

Live TV

On May 21, during a meeting of NDA leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the coalition represents the country`s expectations and ambitions.BJP has secured 303 seats in Lok Sabha, 22 more than it had got in the 2014 elections.

The NDA would have a strength of 351 in the House.

