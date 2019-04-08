हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

Nationalism is BJP's inspiration, inclusion and good governance its mantra: PM Modi on 'Sankalp Patra' launch

PM Modi said the 'Sankalp Patra' of BJP is a "multi-layer and multi-dimensional" document.

Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Releasing the BJP's Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that nationalism is the inspiration of the BJP and inclusion and good governance its mantra. 

He added that the 'Sankalp Patra' of the BJP aims to make India a developed nation by 2047, 100 years after independence.  Stressing that the 'Sankalp Patra' of the BJP has 75 definitive time-bound targets for the country, PM Modi remarked that his party want people to hold the government accountable.

"We want people to hold us accountable. Hence, we have set out 75 goals to achieve by 2022," he said.

PM Modi said the 'Sankalp Patra' of BJP is a "multi-layer and multi-dimensional" document which has been designed to address the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society.

Modi said BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047, on completion of 100 years of Independence. 

"Our aim to change India from a developing country to a developed country. We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra," he said.  "We first addressed needs of the people, now we will fulfil their aspirations," the prime minister said.

Speaking at the launch of 'Sankalp Patra's launch, BJP president Amit Shah said, “In five years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken 50 major decisions for the betterment of the country. From 2014-19, our government has transformed the country... these have been the golden years”.

In its Sankalp Patra, the BJP has promised to give pension to small and medium farmers and shopkeepers. The announcement is seen as a counter to Congress' promise to give a grant of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20% households in the country after winning the Lok Sabha poll.

The manifesto committee of the BJP was led Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The 20-member manifesto committee includes Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Piyush Goyal, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. It also has former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and his Bihar counterpart Sushil Modi among its members.

 

 

 

