Navjot Singh Sidhu gets clean chit on his 'dulhan' remark against PM Modi

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu had relentlessly attacked PM Modi while campaigning in Indore and compared the Prime Minister to a "bride who only pretends to work." 

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday got a clean chit by the district election office in Indore on his 'dulhan' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The office said that Sidhu's remark did not violate the model code of conduct.

Over the weekend, Sidhu had relentlessly attacked PM Modi while campaigning in Indore and compared the Prime Minister to a "bride who only pretends to work." 

"Modi ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein (Modi ji is like the bride who makes less chapattis but makes noise with her bangles so that neighbours know she is working. This is what happened during Modi government)," Sidhu had said on May 11.

The jibe came a day after the Election Commission had issued a notice to the cricketer-turned-politician for making a derogatory statement about PM Modi and in the process violating the model code of conduct.

Live TV

The BJP later lashed out at Sidhu saying he is a "sexist." Party spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing a press conference in Delhi said, "Sidhu ji, this is new India. Here women don't just exist to make bread at home but carry the country forward."

"You might remember that Sidhu ji had earlier said that when Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama enters the kitchen of the White House, she will be surprised to note that some items are from Lucknow there. He thinks even Michelle Obama is there just for making bread," he added. 

After the 'dulhan' remark, Sidhu, the Congress' star campaigner, also called BJP leaders 'Black Englishmen' in a reference to India's colonial past and compared Patra to a "frog who only pretends to care for women's rights."

