Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu says 'wrong vote can make your children chaiwala', BJP hits back

Known to make controversial remarks by the dozen - and often penalised for it as well, Navjot Singh Sidhu once again took a jab at PM Narendra Modi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu says 'wrong vote can make your children chaiwala', BJP hits back
File photo
Play

In an apparent jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Navjot Singh Sidhu tried to portray through a tweet that voting for him could result in children growing up to be chaiwala, pakodewala and chowkidar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, did not take kindly to the Congress leader's tweet.

Sidhu has been taking regular potshots at PM Modi this election season and on Monday, he took to his Twitter handle to issue a 'warning' to voters in the country. "A wrong vote can make your children chaiwala, pakodewala or chowkidar. Better prevent and prepare, rather then repent and repair," he wrote on the micro-blogging site. All three of these jobs have been referred to PM Modi in the past in a bid to connect with the masses and to also show his humble background.

 

 

While Sidhu and many other Congress leaders have repeatedly targeted PM Modi over his modest background, the BJP has hit back by alleging that Congress has an elitist approach to politics and that it is a dynastic party which is not connected with the common man. Against Sidhu's most-recent jab as well, the party has come out all guns blazing with spokesperson GVL Narasimha saying that by trying to insult the PM, the Punjab minister has ended up insulted scores of people engaged in these professions. "This shows utter comment to Congress contempt for the common people of the country," he said. "At one level, this is yet another attempt to insult the honourable Prime Minister of the country and on another level it shows their contempt for the common people who make their livelihood by being self-reliant. Why should they insult the people who have their livelihood based on small vocations? This is an insult to the ordinary masses of the country."

Both BJP and the Congress have tried to project itself as a pro-poor, pro-welfare parties this election season. Their manifestos promise a number of schemes to ensure the common man's interest is given the priority it deserves.

