Lok Sabha election 2019

Naxals give a call for 'Magadh bandh' on April 2 when PM Narendra Modi will address Gaya rally

Proscribed Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist) has given a call for Magadh Bandh on April 2 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Gaya's Gandhi Maidan.

Naxals give a call for &#039;Magadh bandh&#039; on April 2 when PM Narendra Modi will address Gaya rally

Gaya: Proscribed Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist) has given a call for Magadh Bandh on April 2 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Gaya's Gandhi Maidan.

People of Gaya, the Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Magadh division, would vote on April 11 in the first phase along with three other constituencies of Aurangabad, Nawada and Jamui. Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad and Arwal are also part of the division.

The bandh call has been given to unitedly oppose the operation Green hunt and Mission Samadhan, CPI(Maoist) spokesman Manas said in a leaflet.

When asked about the Naxalites announcement of the bandh, Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Mishra said that all the guidelines have been strictly followed for Prime Minister's election rally and also for ensuring free, fair and peaceful voting.

The Naxal outfits spokesman also claimed responsibility for blowing up BJP leader and ex-MLC Anuj Kumar Singhs house at Bodhibigaha under the jurisdiction of Dumaria police station area on Wednesday night, police sources said.

The Naxalites had called for the boycott of Lok Sabha election and threatened the villagers (of Bodhibigaha) with dire consequences if they failed to ensure a complete boycott of the general election in the Magadha region. 

