close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    89CONG+

  • OTH

    99OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

NDA win a big opportunity for nation building: Aaditya Thackeray

"Newer ideas, solutions, togetherness for each and everyone in the nation. Every issue will be voiced, every voice heard," he tweeted.

NDA win a big opportunity for nation building: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Thursday said the landslide mandate for the NDA is a huge opportunity for the saffron alliance to take the nation forward.

Aaditya said he "bowed" before the voters of the country for reposing their faith in the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other allies.

Live TV

"This huge mandate is truly a great opportunity and responsibility given to the NDA and the Hon'ble PM & team by the nation to take India ahead, wholeheartedly.

"Newer ideas, solutions, togetherness for each and everyone in the nation. Every issue will be voiced, every voice heard," he tweeted.

He also thanked those electors who favoured the NDA.

"As always, to those who voted for us, a wholehearted thank you. We will make your vote worth it. To those who chose to not vote for us, we will win your votes with our selfless service to each and everyone," he said in another Tweet. 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha electionsAaditya ThackerayNDAShiv SenaMaharashtra lok sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

'Janta maalik hai': Rahul Gandhi congratulates PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT19M41S

BJP Prez Amit Shah: After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row