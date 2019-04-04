Nellore Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nellore is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh which is located in the Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore district of the state.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adala Prabhakara Reddy Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 2 Chandra Rajagopal Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Chevuru Devakumar Reddy Indian National Congress 4 Beeda Masthan Rao Telugu Desam 5 Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Chinni Venkateswarlu Pyramid Party of India 7 Shaik Mahaboob Basha (Mabu) Republican Party of India (A) 8 Kankanala Penchala Naidu Independent 9 Narasapuram Prasad Independent 10 Butti Nagaraju Independent 11 Meda Malla Reddy Independent 12 Sukapalli Naveen Independent 13 Dr. S. Suresh Babu Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the voter turnout in the Nellore constituency was 74.02 per cent, a little less than the overall voter turnout of 74.47 per cent in the state. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

