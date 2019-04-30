New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

New Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.
Ajay Makan of Indian National Congress, Brijesh Goyal of Aam Aadmi Party and Meenakashi Lekhi of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, New Delhi parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, R K Puram and Greater Kailash.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|AJAY MAKAN
|Indian National Congress
|2
|BRIJESH GOYAL
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|MEENAKASHI LEKHI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|UPENDRA
|Anjaan Aadmi Party
|5
|UMESH CHANDRA GAUR
|Republican Party of India (A)
|6
|JITENDRA RAUT
|Akhil Bharatiya Manavata Paksha
|7
|NAVEEN KUMAR
|Rashtriya Samrasta Party
|8
|NILANJAN BANERJEE
|Bharat Lok Sewak Party
|9
|RAVINDER PAUL SEHGAL
|Pyramid Party of India
|10
|RAJ KARAN
|Corruption Abolition Party
|11
|RAJ SHEKHAR GUNTI
|Prism
|12
|RAJESH SATIYA
|Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
|13
|LAL JI
|Akhand Rashtrawadi Party
|14
|VIRENDRA SINGH BHARAT
|Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
|15
|K SREEKRISHNA
|Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party
|16
|SUNIL
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|17
|SUNIL KUMAR
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|18
|SWADESH KUMAR OHRI
|Atulya Bharat Party
|19
|AJAY KUMAR LAL
|Independent
|20
|AASHISH S SAXENA
|Independent
|21
|KRIPASHANKAR C PANDEY
|Independent
|22
|DILIP SINGH KOTHARI
|Independent
|23
|PRIYANKA
|Independent
|24
|RAMESH
|Independent
|25
|SREE NIVASAN RAMAMOORTHY
|Independent
|26
|SURESH KUMAR
|Independent
|27
|HARKRISHAN DAS NIJHAWAN
|Independent
In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Meenakshi Lekhi had won the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,62,708 votes.
Meenakshi Lekhi had bagged 4,53,350 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Ashish Khetan who bagged the second spot with 2,90,642 votes. Congress leader Ajay Maken was pushed to the third spot with 1,82,893 votes.