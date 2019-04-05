Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi fled because of alert chowkidar: Rajnath Singh

Bulandshahr: With less than a week to go for Lok Sabha election 2019, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh stepped up the attack on Opposition Congress on Thursday.

“Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya & Mehul Choksi didn't leave India till Congress government was here,” said Singh while addressing a rally, reported news agency ANI.

“When they saw that this government has gone out of power and a new 'chowkidaar' (watchman) has come, a 'chokkana' (alert) chowkidar, they fled away from India to other countries,” he added.

"The Congress alleges that Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya left the country after the BJP came to power, that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped them escape.... But listen to this carefully, Rs 18 lakh crore were given as loans to the public from 1947 to 2008.

But during Congress' rule, Rs 52 lakh crore were given in loans from 2008 till 2014 only on instructions from them (Congress) to people who left this country," he told the gathering, reported news agency PTI.

Later addressing traders meeting at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre, he took another dig on Congress over their election manifesto promise to scrap the sedition law.

"Someone threatens to destroy India, and action will not be initiated? How is it possible? I feel ashamed of people who speak these things," he said.

He said that the country was safe because of its brave soldiers and anyone trying to harm India would get a befitting reply.

“It is because of the brave jawans of the country that we are safe. If there is any danger to them, each and every citizen of the country will unite and be ready to protect the brave jawans.

"Pakistan is our neighbour. We want that our ties with it are better. But, if someone casts an evil eye on India, then there will be a befitting reply.

"When the terrorists were attacked in Pakistan, adequate caution was exercised by our jawans so that no innocent (in Pakistan) falls in the ambit of attack," he added.