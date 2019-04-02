Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency

Nizamabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Nizamabad has seven assembly segments namely Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla and Jagtial.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha had won the 2014 election with a margin of 1,67,184 votes after she bagged 4,39,307 votes. On the second spot was Congress leader Madhu Yakshi Goud with 2,70,948 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Endala Lakshminarayana stood at the third spot with 2,22,876 votes.

In 2009, the contest was a closely fought one between Congress leader Madhu Yakshi Goud and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Bigala Ganesh Gupta. While Congress leader bagged 2,96,504 votes, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader was pushed to the second spot with 2,36,114 votes.

In Nizamabad, 69.11 per cent or 1034032 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 16 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 13 of the candidates were forfeited.

In 2019 election, K Kavitha is seeking re-election from the seat where she is yet again facing a fight from Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud. D Aravind, the son of former TRS leader D Srinivas, is also in the fray on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.