North East Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Delhi is being held in a single phase. Voting in North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

North East Delhi parliamentary constituency comprises of ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari had won the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,44,084 votes. Manoj Tiwari had bagged 5,96,125 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Prof. Anand Kumar who bagged the second spot with 4,52,041 votes. Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal was pushed to the third spot with 2,14,792 votes.

In the 2009 election, Jai Prakash Agarwal had won the seat for the Congress bagging 5,18,191 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's BL Sharma Prem who secured 295948 votes. 

In the 2014 election in North East Delhi, 71.93 per cent or 13,17,974 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 23 contestants who were in the fray, 21 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded sitting MP Manoj Tiwari against former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit of Congress and Dilip Pandey of Aam Aadmi Party. There had been speculations of a likely alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for the election. However, the talks failed and the two parties named their candidates individually for all the seven seats in Delhi. 

Rajveer Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mohd Hasan from Republican Party of India, Kanhi Lal from Swatantra Jantaraj Party are among the several other candidates in the fray for the seat.

 
